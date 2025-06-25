Post-ceasefire hangover: The world is awash in crude oil right now
West Asia’s truce is tenuous and relations between Iran and Israel remain tense, but the world has more oil than it needs. Gulf and US shale producers have upped production. Expect prices to slump as the effects show up.
After the war, the hangover. While hysteria about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz gripped the oil market for the last few days, the reality could not be more different: a wave of Gulf crude oil was forming. Now, the swell is heading into a global oil market that’s already oversupplied—hence Brent crude was trading below $70 a barrel on Tuesday [after US President Donald Trump announced a surprise ceasefire between Israel and Iran].