Post-ceasefire hangover: The world is awash in crude oil right now

With shale oil, small price shifts matter a lot: The difference between booming production and declining output is measured in a fistful of dollars, perhaps as little as $10 to $20 a barrel. At $50, many companies would be staring at financial calamity and production would be in free-fall; $55 is survivable; $60 isn’t great, but money still flows and output holds; at $65, everyone is back to more drilling; and at $70 and above, the industry is printing money and output is soaring.