Ajit Ranade: West Asia’s upheaval intensifies India’s challenges of geopolitics
Ajit Ranade 5 min read 15 Jun 2025, 03:03 PM IST
The Israel-Iran war will make it harder for New Delhi to navigate global turbulence even as an oil flare-up poses a threat. But it could also spur domestic policy changes—in favour trade diversification, for example—that strengthen our economy.
The world crossed a dangerous threshold on 13 June. Israel attacked Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, military bases and even residential zones in order to kill top military leaders and nuclear scientists. Israel sees a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat and says that Iran’s uranium enrichment programme had reached a point where a nuclear weapon was just weeks away.
