Ajit Ranade: West Asia’s upheaval intensifies India’s challenges of geopolitics

Israel has America’s political, military and diplomatic support, whereas no major power is unequivocally with Iran. At most, it has ambivalent, conditional or weak support from various quarters. Non-state actors that could have aided it, such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, have been weakened. Hence, Tehran’s resilience will be tested and it might resort to desperate measures. It has threatened strikes on the military bases of Israel’s allies. These include US bases.