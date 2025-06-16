Israel-Iran conflict: War and oil could both flare out of control
Conflagration risk is high as Israel and Iran engage in a deadly slugfest. While the oil market has mostly stayed calm through West Asian tensions since 2023, this can spiral into a bigger and wider war. Watch out for crude oil price upshoots and geopolitical rumbles.
It was a forex crisis fuelled by a volatile mix of oil and war in West Asia that led India to open up its economy. Flare-ups of hostility in that region are less impactful today, but Israel’s Friday attack on Iran and push for regime change should make us sit up in alarm.