Israel-Iran conflict: War and oil could both flare out of control

An Iranian oil depot and gas field were bombed. Iran’s oil output is only 1.7% of the world’s. But if others’ oil facilities are set ablaze or Hormuz is choked by Iran—risks that will soar if US forces join battle—all bets would be off. Sure, the market has mostly held steady since October 2023, when a terror strike by Iran-backed Hamas on Israel sparked the Gaza War, but the past may prove to be a poor prologue. An Iran pushed into a corner might strike hard at American interests or rush to rattle the nukes allegedly being built in deep underground cavities.