Mint Quick Edit | West Asia’s ceasefire: The oil market got lucky
Summary
Oil prices eased on the big-relief news of Israel and Iran agreeing to quit warring. Market traders who stayed calm through the warfare may feel justified, but let’s hope their luck doesn’t have a half-life.
Global oil prices hardly budged through the Israel-Iran conflict—not even after the US bombed Iranian nuclear facilities—before the White House announced a ceasefire. Both Tel Aviv and Tehran have accepted a cessation of armed hostilities.
