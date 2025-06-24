Mint Quick Edit | Iron dome: How useful is Israel’s shield?

America’s intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict has not stopped missile exchanges and defence analysts remain agog with how Israel’s ‘iron dome’ has held up as a shield. It hasn’t proven foolproof, but Israel claims it has neutralized over 80% of Iran’s projectiles.
America’s intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict has not stopped missile exchanges and defence analysts remain agog with how Israel’s ‘iron dome’ has held up as a shield. It hasn’t proven foolproof, but Israel claims it has neutralized over 80% of Iran’s projectiles.
Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | The US blasts in: A forever war in Iran?
This dome has three layers. The first, which foiled attacks from Gaza and Lebanon, uses relatively cheap interceptors for short-range volleys. But longer-range Iranian missiles have forced the use of its David’s Sling and Arrow systems to intercept cruise and ballistic missile onslaughts with interceptors that cost over $1 million a pop.
While Iran’s fusillades have flagged, rough estimates suggest Israel’s shield ran up a nightly ammunition bill that peaked at $300 million. A high strike rate may make this seem worthwhile. Notably, Arrow can stop nukes too.
Yet, let’s not forget why the US shelved its ‘Star Wars’ plan of the 1980s for a US-wide shield against nukes. While it would’ve been hugely costly to set up, it could not guarantee that no nuclear warhead would ever get through; no dome could be doom-proof. This drove home the point that, ultimately, peace via diplomacy is a country’s only real security.