Israel-Iran conflict: Echoes of history haunt West Asia
With West Asia ablaze and alliances on edge, history is back not as memory but as missiles. The region’s civilizational rivalry goes back to Alexander’s conquest of Persepolis. The battlelines seem new, but this conflict’s roots are ancient.
The ghosts of Persepolis are awake. And the ancient civilizational memory of the Persian Empire’s conquest by Alexander, long buried under diplomacy, trade deals and strategic hedging, has erupted again into confrontation. Since last week, Israel and Iran have exchanged fresh attacks—a dreary birthday greeting for the Nobel Peace Prize aspirant President Donald Trump; now he is yet another US president presiding over yet another Middle East war.