Israel-Iran conflict: Echoes of history haunt West Asia

What this moment demands is pre-emptive preparedness: logistical agility, strategic stockpiles and deeper bilateral assurances with Gulf oil-supply partners. India has unique diplomatic capital. New Delhi can speak to Tel Aviv and Tehran, to Washington and Riyadh and to Moscow and Brussels. That bridge-building potential must now translate into global diplomacy, strategic engagement and firm messaging. As fires rage across West Asia once more, it is not just oil that flows through the Strait of Hormuz, but also the weight of history as ancient civilizations try to secure their future.