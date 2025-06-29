Manu Joseph: What being in awe of Israel actually says about people
One can be in awe of this tiny country’s capabilities and also be appalled by some of its actions. But that’s rare. Most of us are pushed to take sides for reasons we might only dimly be aware of.
A few months ago, Hezbollah’s operatives in Lebanon experienced something surreal—their pagers exploded. The next day, their walkie-talkies did the same. Israel, at first, said nothing officially. But later, it admitted what everyone already suspected: that its intelligence agency Mossad had orchestrated it.