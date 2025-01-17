Mint Quick Edit | Gaza ceasefire: Now for Trump’s art of the peace deal

This week’s Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal offers relief not just to residents of the devastated Gaza strip, but also the rest of the world.

After over 15 months of war, guns should fall silent on Sunday, when the agreement is expected to go into force, although Israel’s cabinet approval is awaited.

Aimed at ending hostilities, its first phase will involve an exchange of captives. Hamas promises to release Israeli hostages in lieu of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, with the latter letting daily aid into Gaza even as it withdraws troops.

Meanwhile, talks will be held on the second phase, meant to complete that process.

In the third phase, Gaza is to be rebuilt under the watch of the US, Qatar and UN.

That a deal was struck just days ahead of Donald Trump taking office as US president is not a coincidence, given his dire warnings to both sides on his fury if the war didn’t end by then.

True, this deal could fall apart if hardliners on either side use violence to scuttle it, but we must all hope for permanent peace.

Decades ago, Trump’s claim to fame was his book, The Art of the Deal.

If he helps resolve West Asia’s long-standing statehood dispute, he’ll secure his place in history as a deal-maker.