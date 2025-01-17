Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Gaza ceasefire: Now for Trump’s art of the peace deal
Summary
- The US president-elect had a role in the deal struck by Hamas and Israel. This horrific war must end. But Trump’s real test would be whether he can secure lasting peace.
This week’s Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal offers relief not just to residents of the devastated Gaza strip, but also the rest of the world.
