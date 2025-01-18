Opinion
The Israel-Hamas ceasefire may not end the war
Shweta Singh 5 min read 18 Jan 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- In a fragile moment of hope, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire after a devastating 15-month conflict. However, the deal's future remains uncertain. What are the risks and challenges that lie ahead?
There is cause for relief and hope as Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire that brings a pause to the most catastrophic 15-month conflict.
