Opinion
Nouriel Roubini: We can expect Israel-Iran hostilities to escalate
Summary
- An Israeli attack against Iran’s high-value targets is a high-risk, high-reward strategy that Netanyahu seems keen on and Trump may possibly green-light. It could lead to either a global economic disaster or a reshaping of West Asia.
The conventional wisdom after Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian military facilities in retaliation for Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel is that the risk of further escalation has been contained.
