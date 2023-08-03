Israel’s judicial ‘reforms’ will be ruinous for its economy

Israel’s judicial ‘reforms’ will be ruinous for its economy4 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:29 PM IST
The changes being rammed through by Israel’s rightist forces are a ticking time bomb that’ll weaken its judiciary and push it towards illiberal democracy in ways that can wreck its economy.
My visit to Israel has coincided with a period of unprecedented political turmoil. A radical right-wing government’s package of legislation to disempower the judiciary has started to be adopted, leading many to worry that this great country’s robust liberal democracy is being eroded.