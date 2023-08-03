Israel’s judicial ‘reforms’ will be ruinous for its economy

At the same time, foreign venture-capital firms have pulled back from making new investments in Israel, and even many ordinary citizens are considering moving their savings out of the country. The ‘reforms’ are also likely to discourage many Jews in the US, Europe and around the world from moving to, or retiring in, Israel—and many Israelis who are working or studying abroad may not return. But most alarmingly, the government’s agenda is even putting Israel’s security at risk, with CNN reporting that “thousands of Israeli army reservists—the backbone of the Israeli military—are threatening not to show up for work" in protest. The composition of these protests matters, because the extreme ultra-orthodox men who support the governing coalition mostly do not serve in the armed forces, do not study scientific subjects, are not important members of the labour force, and hardly pay taxes. On the contrary, they receive large transfer payments that grow with the size of their families.