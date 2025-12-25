Kudos to Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on its launch of a satellite weighing more than six tonnes. Isro used its most capable launch vehicle, GSLV Mark 3, now renamed Launch Vehicle Mark 3, for the task.
ISRO’s commercial success is clear but its strategic aims require it to focus on talent retention
SummaryIndia’s space agency has shown its skill with heavy-duty satellite launches. Skillset retention, a must for our strategic autonomy, may be its next big challenge as private poachers emerge
