Space race: Is competition among Indian startups ready for lift-off?

India’s space programme has taken a step forward. Our space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has outsourced the manufacture of an entire satellite launch system to another entity—Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), in this instance.

This should accelerate our space thrust in terms of both commerce and knowhow. Sourcing components from third parties, to which Isro transfers design and technology, has been an integral part of its operations. From engineering majors L&T and Godrej Aerospace to specialists like MTAR Technologies and small electronics firms, over 500 companies have contributed to Isro’s low-cost conquest of space.

As its capabilities and needs grew, the government set up two new entities half a decade ago to facilitate private sector participation in space projects.

While NewSpace India Ltd interfaces with various businesses (even as Antrix Corp markets Isro’s services), the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre acts as the sector’s supervisor. As the world moves ahead in space exploration, we must not just keep pace, but push frontiers. From satellite telecom connectivity to zero-gravity manufacturing and extra-terrestrial mining, the great beyond has much to offer.

Sub-contracting routine production frees up Isro’s resources to take on new challenges. One such challenge is the development of reusable rockets. Given its potential to lower the cost of satellite launches, Isro must move fast to retain its competitive edge in this domain. Low-earth orbit satellites are not just vital for all-terrain telecom coverage, but serve critical military purposes too. Satellite-guided drones are now a battlefield must-have to assist soldiers, patrol units and various operations that need eyes in the sky.

As drone warfare gains in significance, so does their navigation by satellite. That throws up the need to kill satellites or at least fry their electronics. Bursts of microwave energy can destroy electronic equipment aboard a drone or satellite. Such zapper strikes call for a lot of energy, the generation of which in space is difficult.

Russia is reportedly exploring the use of tiny nuclear reactors to generate the power needed to zap orbiters. Although such Russian advances may not threaten India, they would raise the issue of orbital security. To respond effectively, Isro must master this game too. Freeing the agency of routine tasks to focus on frontier space-tech makes eminent sense.

Meanwhile, we await the results of private competition in space. India now has a couple of dozen space startups, many of them in innovation mode. As tech transfers from Isro allow little differentiation, they’re working on novel rocket designs and means of propulsion, apart from new materials, coatings and methods of control and communication.

These players are not in the same league as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, whose reusable rockets have drawn many businesses into this part of the space race, but there is no reason for Indian companies not to achieve similar levels of sophistication. What these companies require, apart from a liberal supply of risk capital and talent, is the ability to test their stuff.

Defence startups need access to the testing facilities of India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation, just as most space ventures need Isro’s set-ups. One of the mistakes of Indian planning was its failure to deploy private rivalry as a force for innovation. As Indian policy seeks to make up for that, Isro’s launch pad for startups needs to widen out liberally. Let many space flowers bloom.