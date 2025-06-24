Space race: Is competition among Indian startups ready for lift-off?

Sub-contracting routine production frees up Isro’s resources to take on new challenges. One such challenge is the development of reusable rockets. Given its potential to lower the cost of satellite launches, Isro must move fast to retain its competitive edge in this domain. Low-earth orbit satellites are not just vital for all-terrain telecom coverage, but serve critical military purposes too. Satellite-guided drones are now a battlefield must-have to assist soldiers, patrol units and various operations that need eyes in the sky.