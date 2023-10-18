Isro will need new tech to put humans on the moon
Summary
- Carrying instruments to the moon or Mars where they can be abandoned if required, is very different from carrying humans safely into space, and bringing them back
A space station by 2035, and a manned mission to the moon by 2040 are among the objectives listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) test flight for a first manned mission. This would put India into a very exclusive club.