Isro will need new tech to put humans on the moon

The Gaganyaan is due to start with the first of at least three un-crewed tests of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle, which will be launched on 21 October. This will involve carrying a crew of three persons out to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them back safely with the capsule splashing down in the sea near Sriharikota. At least 20 major tests of the various systems will be involved.

