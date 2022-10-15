It ain’t over till it’s over: What to expect at mega CPC meet in Beijing

Few conferences of a ruling party anywhere in the world are likely to be as momentous as the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, scheduled to commence on October 16. Why should that be the case? After all, the re-election of Xi Jinping as party general secretary is a foregone conclusion. The general secretary automatically heads the Standing Committee of the Polit Bureau, the highest decision-making body of the party, as also the Central Military Commission — the People’s Liberation Army is, technically speaking, the armed wing of the Communist Party, and its status as the nation’s defence force derives from the total permeation of the state by the party. The general secretary will also be duly elected as the president of the People’s Republic. Since these outcomes are pre-determined, why all the fuss over the party congress?