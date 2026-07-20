IT companies have logged some revenue growth but do their results mask hidden vulnerabilities?

Some months ago, a senior manager at one of India’s large IT service firms described a conversation he had with a client who wanted to expand the engagement. More features, faster delivery, broader scope. The manager said ‘yes’ to all of it. Then he went back to his desk and realized he was not going to hire anyone to help do it.
He did not think this was remarkable. That was the most interesting part.
The latest results from the sector’s largest firms point toward this story, though reporting periods and currency effects differ.
HCLTech’s advanced AI revenue rose 62.1% year-on-year to $171 million, with record first-quarter deal wins of $2.4 billion, while it reduced headcount by 3,292.
Accenture, whose fiscal third quarter ended on 31 May, reported revenue of $18.7 billion, up about 6%, while its workforce grew only 1% year-on-year.