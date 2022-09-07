I-T dept's idea of gross winnings can kill online gaming5 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 07:49 AM IST
- How can an industry with ₹2,200 crore in total revenues have ₹58,000 crore in winnings?
Recent reports indicate the Department of Income Tax is taking a look at the online gaming industry, and trying to assess possible tax evasion. Nitin Gupta, Chairman CBDT, has said a single online platform had ₹58,000 crore in “gross winnings" over the last three years and the IT Dept is contacting winners to ask them to pay up tax dues.