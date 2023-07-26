IT firms must use this slump to reinvent themselves

The Q1FY24 results of the IT industry are the worst in recent times in terms of revenue growth and profits, but there's no reason to feel too downbeat. The guidance of the ‘Big Four’ – TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech – indicates that FY24 could be a fallow period that the IT industry could use to regroup and consolidate.

While things are bound to get better as global growth improves, a big rebound doesn’t seem likely in FY24. All four majors had relatively flat Q1s in terms of revenue and profit growth. All four deferred wage hikes, and have negative or flat guidance and expectations (TCS doesn’t issue guidance) for near-term revenue growth.

Infosys cut its revenue growth guidance in FY24 from 4-7% per cent to 1-3.5%. Wipro indicated that Q2 FY24 could see a fall in revenue and warned margin compression is likely in the second half of FY24, as and when it implements the deferred wage hikes. HCL Tech maintained full-year revenue expectations despite a weak Q1, well below Dalal Street’s expectations. The TCS management said expectations had not changed.

On the positive side, all four saw a fall in employee churn or “attrition rates" as it’s called. Combined with deferred wage hikes, lower attrition indicates the rest of the IT industry isn’t hiring at any great pace, since higher attrition rates correlate with better offers from other firms. Anecdotally, the startup industry has seen a fall-off in activity, which also means less demand for software engineers.

Three of the Big Four have significantly cut headcount and the fourth, TCS, clocked net hiring of just 523 employees, a tiny amount given its 6.15 lakh headcount. In Q1 Wipro let 8,812 employees go, Infosys cut its headcount by 6,940, and HCL Tech cut its by 2,506. Infosys also did not indicate hiring targets in FY24 as it usually does.

The Big Four’s order flows also remain strong and rates have not fallen. However, they admit that discretionary spending has dropped. Clients are only budgeting for projects with immediate returns. The volume of work has also fallen in key verticals such as financial services, banking and telecom. This is one reason for workforce cuts. There’s also a consolidation in order flows as clients are seeking out tried-and-tested firms rather than shopping for the best rates.

All four firms indicate greater internal efficiencies as well, and this could be another reason for the headcount reduction. The covid pandemic forced all businesses (not just IT) to review hiring and work practices. This led to cutting flab, reducing extraneous expenses, and a better understanding of what drives productivity.

One new area that offers potential new revenue streams is generative AI. TCS and Infosys have started exploring the possibility of taking on AI-driven projects. Corporate uptake in AI induction is actually very cautious and measured, according to the TCS CEO, but there is a lot of interest.

Infosys says it has made some headway with its Topaz AI platform and, more interestingly, that it is implementing AI-driven processes internally. It says it is in the process of retraining some 40,000 employees on AI (it had 3.36 lakh employees as of March 2023). It is using an open-source AI platform internally and training it on its internal software libraries. This has improved efficiencies, according to the company, which says it is also working with clients on both open-source and proprietary AI.

The slowdown in growth is obviously cyclical in many ways and correlates to slow global growth. But part of the slowdown may be structural as well. Many potential clients across industries have ramped up their global capability centres (GCCs), reducing their dependence on traditional IT firms. Many large clients have also completed digitisation and cloud migration, so those contracts are maturing.

All of this means that the IT services industry will have to reinvent itself rather than simply wait for the global economy to rebound. Generative AI is one obvious path to new revenue streams and increased internal efficiency to drive margins. Use-cases based on the proliferation of 5G and new technologies such as drones and driverless vehicles could be others. Whatever happens, this will be a period of review and regeneration for the IT services industry.