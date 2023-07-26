Opinion
IT firms must use this slump to reinvent themselves
Summary
- The sector’s slowdown is cyclical and correlates to slow global growth, but companies can’t afford to simply wait for the global times to return
The Q1FY24 results of the IT industry are the worst in recent times in terms of revenue growth and profits, but there's no reason to feel too downbeat. The guidance of the ‘Big Four’ – TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech – indicates that FY24 could be a fallow period that the IT industry could use to regroup and consolidate.
