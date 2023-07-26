IT firms must use this slump to reinvent themselves

Infosys says it has made some headway with its Topaz AI platform and, more interestingly, that it is implementing AI-driven processes internally. It says it is in the process of retraining some 40,000 employees on AI (it had 3.36 lakh employees as of March 2023). It is using an open-source AI platform internally and training it on its internal software libraries. This has improved efficiencies, according to the company, which says it is also working with clients on both open-source and proprietary AI.