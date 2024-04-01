IT firms mustn’t miss warning signals from Accenture
Summary
- An Accenture slowdown hints at what’s ahead for Indian IT players, but thankfully, they still have time to transform themselves. They must adapt fast to market changes.
In the IT services industry, Accenture doesn’t just make waves—it can create storms that either lift the boats of competitors or send them into a whirlpool. This past week, JPMorgan and other equity analysts have been mulling the fact that Accenture has issued a weaker than expected forecast. There has been a meaningful cut by the firm of its constant currency revenue growth guidance from 2–5% to an anaemic 1–3%. This, say equity analysts, has been caused by a tight leash held by clients on discretionary spending. This throttles quickly converted small deals that drive a part of the business that contributes heavily to overall revenue.