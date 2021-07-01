The devastation wrought by covid shall rival the pain of other great tragedies in history books that are yet to be written. This much can be said with certainty. What cannot, sadly, is whether the record will show that it nudged the Indian state into a more caring and generous avataar. In the rich world, the blow was mitigated by the existence of widely laid out social-safety nets, topped up with special payouts and income-gap money. But in India, not only do we lack fallback options beyond the subsistence support of rural jobs and free food, we have seen one family after another hurled into acute financial misery by the loss of a sole earner. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court held out hope. It said that the kin of those who succumbed to covid were entitled to state compensation. It also slammed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for having “failed to perform its statutory duty" by not putting in place a scheme for ex-gratia payments to covid- bereaved families. Our apex court directed the Prime Minister-led body to frame guidelines within six weeks for specific sums to be paid. So as to pre-empt an early cut-off for eligibility, it added that lives lost within 2-3 months of testing covid-positive should be included.

This was not an instance of judicial activism. Our Disaster Management Act (DMA) of 2005 has such a relief transfer among its provisions, and the court’s order was in response to a clutch of petitions asking for it to be fulfilled. It was thus a matter of the rule of law, which, as Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said separately in a lecture on that subject, “would become illusory" without a judiciary that had the freedom to “apply checks on government power". While the petitioners had cited the DMA to ask for ₹4 lakh per bereavement, the court left this part to the Centre, which sought to wriggle out of paying any money at all by arguing that this law’s relief was meant for one-time events such as cyclones and quakes and not for a prolonged pandemic. In a brazen attempt to twist not just the spirit but also the letter of the Act, the government tried to have the word “shall" in its Section 12 interpreted as “may", which would have allowed it the option of using public funds for aid offered in kind—such as grain rations—instead of cash. Since the pandemic had already been notified as a “disaster" under the DMA, ruled the court, there was no escape from a monetary obligation to its victims.

The Centre should give up its quibbles and get down to the task. Even at ₹4 lakh each for almost 400,000 homes, going by India’s official covid toll so far, its fiscal bill would work out to under ₹16,000 crore, which is just a fraction of its other outlays for pandemic aid. The cost of the package is likely to rise over time, of course, but the stimulus effect of these disbursals, even if mild, will act as a welcome secondary benefit. What could jinx such a scheme’s success is our poor-quality data on covid deaths. Our current total is very probably an undercount, with some states showing mortality denial even in the face of nameless bodies spotted at random, but the scale of it is hard to estimate. Indian death records have always been riddled with gaps, especially on the ‘cause’ assigned, and a reluctance to note ‘covid’ has been reported in some places. All this could leave a trail of disgruntlement, perhaps even law suits, but no anxiety of this nature offers an excuse to sidestep the law. What’s due is due. Let’s not dither over it.

