It is the least we can do for our covid bereaved

This was not an instance of judicial activism. Our Disaster Management Act (DMA) of 2005 has such a relief transfer among its provisions, and the court’s order was in response to a clutch of petitions asking for it to be fulfilled. It was thus a matter of the rule of law, which, as Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said separately in a lecture on that subject, “would become illusory" without a judiciary that had the freedom to “apply checks on government power". While the petitioners had cited the DMA to ask for ₹4 lakh per bereavement, the court left this part to the Centre, which sought to wriggle out of paying any money at all by arguing that this law’s relief was meant for one-time events such as cyclones and quakes and not for a prolonged pandemic. In a brazen attempt to twist not just the spirit but also the letter of the Act, the government tried to have the word “shall" in its Section 12 interpreted as “may", which would have allowed it the option of using public funds for aid offered in kind—such as grain rations—instead of cash. Since the pandemic had already been notified as a “disaster" under the DMA, ruled the court, there was no escape from a monetary obligation to its victims.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}