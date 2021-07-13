It is time for New Delhi to review its old ‘One China’ policy stance

This is a regime that is far less secure than it seems on the surface, and so overt aggression is its preferred disposition. And, as it comes under greater global scrutiny for its conduct in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, it will become even more defensive on Tibet and Taiwan. Tibet is at the very heart of a major Sino-Indian geopolitical fault-line. With border tensions between China and India having escalated, there is a renewed focus on Tibet. Beijing is keen to take control of the post-Dalai Lama era. The regime has repeatedly rejected demands for Tibetan autonomy and made it clear in its official white paper on Tibet in May 2021 that any successor of the Dalai Lama must have its approval. While the rest of the world views the present Dalai Lama as a symbol of the struggle of the Tibetan people for freedom, for China, he is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing." Perturbed by the efficiency of India’s Special Frontier Force (SFF), primarily drawn from Tibetan refugees in India, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is also trying its best to recruit more Tibetans in its ranks.

