It is time for our corporate sector to work on export performance

To export $1 trillion by 2024-25, it is imperative to boost export competitiveness. Though competitiveness is often observed through changes in global market shares, a country may mask its underlying competitive weakness by manipulating exchange rates—through devaluations, for example, or by maintaining a weak currency. In the case of India too, studies have pointed to the exchange rate as an important determinant of exports and our trade balance. However, it is not the key determinant. During 2002-2007, our merchandise exports grew at a healthy annual growth rate of around 25%, while the 36-currency export-weighted real effective exchange rate (REER) appreciated by 1.2% per annum (Veeramani, 2008). Similarly, between 2011 and 2021, while the Chinese yuan appreciated by around 57% relative to the Indian rupee, our merchandise trade deficit increased by around 78% with China. So there was no improvement in our trade balance with China despite rupee depreciation versus the yuan, implying there are other forces at work affecting export performance.