It is time to call out the excesses of US stimulus policies

Similarly, when the Fed decides to scale back its monetary stimulus, E&DEs brace themselves for capital outflows and related volatility, as seen during the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’. Further, although still open to debate, if the US sees high inflation next year and the Fed moves to fight inflationary pressures, this could lead to a global crisis. As foreign capital flows out of E&DEs, their currencies would weaken and domestic financial markets would turn highly volatile. While the Fed would still know what to do, the central banks of E&DEs would be crushed between (1) the need to reduce interest rates to support the domestic economy/financial markets and (2) the pressure to keep interest rates high to attract more foreign capital flows and fight inflationary fears from a weakening currency. No matter what E&DEs do, their authorities tend to lose control of their economies and financial markets because of skewed US monetary policies.