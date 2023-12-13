It is time to flag bull market risks of asset price inflation

On Monday, 11 December 2023, Indian equity benchmarks hit a record high, the 30-share Sensex going past 70,000 for the first time and the 50-share Nifty hitting a new peak of 21,026. A day later, consumer price inflation (CPI) for November came in at 5.55%, up from 4.87% the previous month, with food inflation up a worryingly high 8.75% compared to 6.61% in October. How should we read this data? Is there a link between stock market indices and inflation? Sure, both market indices then slid from those highs, but there’s no mistaking the nascent signs of ‘irrational exuberance.’ Both indices rose close to 7.5% last month.

Bulls might celebrate and try to rationalize the Pollyannaish conduct of market participants by pointing to a confluence of healthy corporate bottom-lines, better-than-expected economic growth, under-6% retail inflation and strong foreign portfolio flows (especially in December so far), supplemented by robust support from domestic systematic investment plans; and going beyond economics, the expectation-beating performance of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in recent state polls. But remember, markets are never a one-way street. And while it is indisputable that our macro fundamentals are, prima facie, in reasonably good shape, there are lurking dangers. Our high fiscal deficit, high debt-to-GDP ratio, both higher than most of our peers, signs of overheating in key asset markets (stocks, gold and real estate have all run up dramatically in recent weeks) and ever-present geo-political tensions—not to forget the elephant in the room, general elections less than six months away—should all serve to induce caution.

No one understands that better than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But surprisingly, its latest monetary policy statement, Friday last, made no mention of overheating risks; nor of emerging asset-price inflation and the very real risk of a spillover into retail inflation. As former RBI governor Y.V. Reddy had pointed out in a speech in 2005, monetary policy has four transmission channels. While a common belief is that it affects only interest rates, and through that, inflation, it also exerts influence through the quantum channel (relating to money supply and credit), exchange-rate channel and asset-price channel. Unfortunately, after the central bank’s shift to inflation targeting, its focus appears to have shifted almost exclusively to the interest-rate channel, ignoring asset bubbles. The monetary policy committee’s (MPC) mandate to keep retail inflation within a target band of 4-6% while keeping in mind the objective of growth is also silent on asset-price inflation. But asset-price bubbles (followed by inevitable bursts) have enormous implications for financial stability and growth. Logically, the latter part of the MPC’s mandate, “keeping in mind the objective of growth," should allow it to segue into examining asset-price inflation. Asset bubbles tend to inflate slowly, but the fallout from their bursting can be sharp, swift and disruptive . Alas, the MPC seems to have interpreted its mandate rather more narrowly in placing retail or CPI price stability ahead of financial stability and economic growth. Ironically, there is also the insidious impact of inflated asset prices on our cost of living. As the latest CPI numbers suggest, some of those feared second-order effects (or spillovers) might be happening already. It’s time RBI took note.