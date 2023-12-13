It is time to flag bull market risks of asset price inflation
Summary
- A stock market in the grip of over-exuberance should attract RBI’s attention as emerging asset-price bubbles risk spilling over into retail-level inflation through second-order effects.
On Monday, 11 December 2023, Indian equity benchmarks hit a record high, the 30-share Sensex going past 70,000 for the first time and the 50-share Nifty hitting a new peak of 21,026. A day later, consumer price inflation (CPI) for November came in at 5.55%, up from 4.87% the previous month, with food inflation up a worryingly high 8.75% compared to 6.61% in October. How should we read this data? Is there a link between stock market indices and inflation? Sure, both market indices then slid from those highs, but there’s no mistaking the nascent signs of ‘irrational exuberance.’ Both indices rose close to 7.5% last month.