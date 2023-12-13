It is time to flag bull market risks of asset price inflation

No one understands that better than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But surprisingly, its latest monetary policy statement, Friday last, made no mention of overheating risks; nor of emerging asset-price inflation and the very real risk of a spillover into retail inflation. As former RBI governor Y.V. Reddy had pointed out in a speech in 2005, monetary policy has four transmission channels. While a common belief is that it affects only interest rates, and through that, inflation, it also exerts influence through the quantum channel (relating to money supply and credit), exchange-rate channel and asset-price channel. Unfortunately, after the central bank’s shift to inflation targeting, its focus appears to have shifted almost exclusively to the interest-rate channel, ignoring asset bubbles. The monetary policy committee’s (MPC) mandate to keep retail inflation within a target band of 4-6% while keeping in mind the objective of growth is also silent on asset-price inflation. But asset-price bubbles (followed by inevitable bursts) have enormous implications for financial stability and growth. Logically, the latter part of the MPC’s mandate, “keeping in mind the objective of growth," should allow it to segue into examining asset-price inflation. Asset bubbles tend to inflate slowly, but the fallout from their bursting can be sharp, swift and disruptive . Alas, the MPC seems to have interpreted its mandate rather more narrowly in placing retail or CPI price stability ahead of financial stability and economic growth. Ironically, there is also the insidious impact of inflated asset prices on our cost of living. As the latest CPI numbers suggest, some of those feared second-order effects (or spillovers) might be happening already. It’s time RBI took note.