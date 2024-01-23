It is time to follow Sebi’s lead on online dispute resolution
Summary
- Resolving disputes does not need the actual presence of disputants. With a major constraint gone, our case burden can ease.
Over the past decade-and-a-half, I’ve had the good fortune of having witnessed India’s rapid digitization from the sidelines. As exciting as it has been to see this transformation from up close, I’ve felt a mild sense of unease about what will happen if things go wrong. Given how frustratingly analogue our dispute resolution process is, it will matter little that we have streamlined our commercial interactions if we still settle disagreements the old-fashioned way.