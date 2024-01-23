It is time to follow Sebi’s lead on online dispute resolution

While we are still awaiting the details of what all this means—what shape the digital office will take, how it will be designed and the specific techno-legal measures that will be stipulated—if there is one approach that checks all these boxes, it has to be ODR. Not only does the ODR approach offer the Data Protection Board mechanisms that are digital from the ground up, by integrating various elements of India’s digital public infrastructure into the ODR process adopted, we can ensure that the entire approach to data protection in the country is techno-legal from the get-go. This, in turn, will ensure that not only will the board be able to function entirely digitally, it may not even need to have a physical office.