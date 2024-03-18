It is time to put a figure on India’s exposure to global value chains
Summary
- The intricacy of global value chains has resulted in complex dependency patterns whose risks we should track and mitigate.
The world experienced supply disruptions for vaccines and personal protection equipment during the covid pandemic. Subsequently, in the wake of the war in Ukraine, global supply chains for critical commodities such as semi-conductors were disrupted, which in turn impacted automobile manufacturing, among other things. Due to rising tensions, countries are rethinking the concept of efficiencies as the basis of global supply chain arrangements and opting for supply chain security. It has given rise to the concepts of re-shoring and friend-shoring. Given China’s impressive and pervasive presence in the global supply chains of many commodities, other countries have been re-assessing their dependence on China. In fact, China too has made it one of its policy goals to reduce dependence on global value chains (GVCs).