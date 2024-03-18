It is time to put a figure on India’s exposure to global value chains

Our analysis shows that the story of India’s exposure to various nations, like the intricacy of GVCs themselves, is much more nuanced than what meets the eye. An exercise of understanding exposures along GVCs can improve risk preparedness by identifying the range of essential sectors that could be prone to geopolitical shocks. Second, to the extent that some of this exposure seems unavoidable for some time to come, it may be useful to examine the ways in which the risks of such dependence could be mitigated. Is it less risky to source the inputs through trade or by onshoring their production by encouraging foreign direct investment in India?