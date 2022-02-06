It may be appropriate for RBI to hike the reverse repo rate soon

Does it really matter whether RBI hikes the reverse repo rate or not? It has been conducting variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions in multiple tenors (even as short as 2-day) with the cut-off rate at 3.99%, close to the repo rate of 4.0%. While RBI did not hike its reverse repo rate in December, it announced 3-day VRRR auctions on 20 December, which pushed the Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (Mibor) higher. Between 1 and 20 December, it had averaged 3.50%, which went up to 3.68% between 21 and 31 December and further to 3.72% in January. So all short-term interest rates are higher than the reverse repo rate right now; and with the bulk of the liquidity getting absorbed through VRRR auctions at 3.99%, as per RBI’s intent, the reverse repo rate at 3.35% has become almost irrelevant. Even if RBI keeps it there, short-term interest rates will clear at higher levels, given the ongoing VRRR auctions, as is the case now. So, in that sense, whether RBI hikes the reverse repo rate by 20bp or not will not matter much for markets, except for the fact that it will help this rate realign with other short-term interest rates, and, more importantly, narrow its spread with the repo rate, thus likely reducing volatility in money markets.

