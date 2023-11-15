It might be time for India to reconsider its indicator for inflation targeting

It should be pointed out that this phenomenon is not limited to India. A recent NBER working paper (‘The Wedge of the Century: Understanding a Divergence Between CPI and PPI Inflation Measures’) highlights that “the two inflation gauges did co-move strongly in the last century but the correlation has fallen substantially since the start of this century." This disconnect between the CPI and WPI/PPI (producer price index) that has emerged in recent decades poses a special challenge for central banks: Too strong a focus on inflation targeting focused on the CPI risks driving the economy into a recession and adds to problems in the manufacturing sector. The paper goes on to suggest that “this divergence [is] based on a lengthening of world production chains since 2000." The article goes on to point out that PPI may be a better indicator for inflation targeting. This view is finding increasing resonance among many analysts. It is to the credit of RBI that in the last few years, it has been sensitive to this risk and been willing to tolerate CPI inflation at the upper band of the mandate.

