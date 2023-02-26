It might be too late to extricate Toshiba now from its troubles
When activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp’s significant stake in Toshiba Corp became public in 2021, the company was in the middle of a strategic review. Over 18 months later, the storied Japanese conglomerate’s earnings have turned to losses, private-equity firms are bidding for it at a discount and a top executive has resigned over expense-related misdeeds.
