It often takes more resolve and grit to save lives than wage war
Let’s never forget the courage of Soviet officer Vasily Arkhipov who prevented a nuclear war in 1962
In October 1962, our world came closest to complete annihilation when the two superpower foes of the time, the US and Soviet Union, were poised to launch their nuclear arsenal at each other, threatening to turn the cautionary covenant of ‘Mutually Assured Destruction,’ which was the only thing that kept a tense peace between these belligerents, into reality.