An AI agent deployed three months ago may not be running today. It still sounds confident. But along the way, it started reaching for a rule that belonged to a different client, or quietly auto-defaulting to the cheapest vendor because someone once mentioned a budget. Nothing broke. No one attacked it. The agent simply did what it was built to do, which is remember; and then the remembering changed it.
How to handle an AI agent that outgrows its mandate—and why it's an opportunity for Indian IT
SummaryDeployers of agents must use external supervision to stop them from veering off their brief. That creates an opening for Indian IT services firms, which have spent three decades embedded in client systems, operating the surrounding technology and maintaining long-lived governance relationships.
An AI agent deployed three months ago may not be running today. It still sounds confident. But along the way, it started reaching for a rule that belonged to a different client, or quietly auto-defaulting to the cheapest vendor because someone once mentioned a budget. Nothing broke. No one attacked it. The agent simply did what it was built to do, which is remember; and then the remembering changed it.
About the Author
Dr. Siddharth Pai is a renowned expert in technology and technology services. He has led some of the largest and most innovative transactions in global technology sourcing, many of which are still considered watershed events in the industry's evolution. He has overseen over $80 billion in negotiated transactions and mergers in this space.<br><br>He is now Managing Partner at Siana Capital Management LLP, a fund management house focused on venture capital for Indian startups in the deep technology and science spaces.<br><br>For over a decade, he served as a board member and the president for the Asia Pacific region at ISG Inc. He directed over half of the firm’s resources and revenue contribution before leaving in 2015 to run his own business. Before ISG, he held global senior executive roles with IBM and KPMG Consulting/BearingPoint based in the US, Europe, and Asia. As the executive in charge of IBM’s Communications Sector consulting businesses in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), he held overall profit responsibility for a 29-nation region. As a senior Partner with KPMG Consulting (US), he started up several businesses within the firm, including the Financial Sector Managed Services business in New York City and the firm’s shared services operations in India.<br><br>He holds a doctorate in technology from Purdue University, MBA (Finance) and MS (Applied Economics) degrees from the Simon School at the University of Rochester, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Bangalore University.
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