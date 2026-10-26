An AI agent deployed three months ago may not be running today. It still sounds confident. But along the way, it started reaching for a rule that belonged to a different client, or quietly auto-defaulting to the cheapest vendor because someone once mentioned a budget. Nothing broke. No one attacked it. The agent simply did what it was built to do, which is remember; and then the remembering changed it.
An AI agent deployed three months ago may not be running today. It still sounds confident. But along the way, it started reaching for a rule that belonged to a different client, or quietly auto-defaulting to the cheapest vendor because someone once mentioned a budget. Nothing broke. No one attacked it. The agent simply did what it was built to do, which is remember; and then the remembering changed it.
Researchers studying memory-equipped agents call some of it ‘experience following.’ An agent retrieves a memory resembling the task in front of it and its output drifts towards that memory’s output. If its memory is good, this is what enterprises are paying for. When it is wrong, the agent can reproduce the flaw that could resurface. Research finds that selectively admitting and deleting memories beats letting memory grow naively.
Modes of failure are becoming measurable. A preference stated once (say, a low-cost option) can get consolidated and return as something closer to a standing instruction even where cost is not meant to govern the decision.
Researchers studying memory-induced tool drift scanned 6,062 tools across 288 verified model context protocol (MCP) servers and flagged 608 with parameters susceptible to this kind of capture, an effect that held across frontier models, including extended-reasoning ones. Memory does not just help an agent recall the past. It quietly alters how the agent interprets the present.
This matters because enterprises have spent years learning to govern systems whose state is substantially legible. Software changes because somebody changes it; policies change when somebody approves them.
Agents with memory introduce a stranger category: systems whose effective operating policy can shift through ordinary use without anyone deciding on a policy change. Adaptation is a useful feature, but it also means yesterday’s validation cannot automatically certify tomorrow’s behaviour. AI ‘jugaad,’ if you will, can spell trouble.
The governance apparatus built for a deterministic world—steering committees, performance trackers, acceptance criteria—assumes that the thing being governed can be observed at a checkpoint. An enterprise resource planning system, say, either hits its uptime target or does not. An agent three months into production may pass every quarterly review even as its accumulated experience starts moving its behaviour away from what was originally approved.
Such failure is a slope that a dashboard built to catch failures at milestones can fail to detect. This is where an opportunity sits. Enterprises will need three things that should not be entrusted to the same adaptive loop they are meant to govern.
The first is a held-back set of the agent’s original tasks, graded repeatedly, that can catch decline on the original job before it becomes an incident.
The second is a charter: a mandate stored outside the agent’s own memory, so that when memory and mandate disagree, the mandate wins and the disagreement becomes an early warning rather than another lesson absorbed by AI memory.
The third is succession: when an agent has drifted too far, its replacement inherits the charter and learnings from held-back tests.
There is good reason to keep governance outside the loop. Research into ‘context compaction’ (the process by which agents summarize their histories to stay within token-use limits) tested 1,323 episodes across seven model families: violations rose from zero, with constraints in full context, to 30% after compaction, even reaching 59% for some models. If a constraint vanishes in summarization, violations follow. Rules that live only within a conversation can get eaten by it.
The commercial implication is less obvious than the technical one. Model vendors can build evaluation and governance tools themselves, but verification is more valuable when institutionally separated from the system being verified. The party improving the model need not be the party preserving the client’s original mandate.
That creates an opening for Indian IT services firms, which have spent three decades embedded in client systems, operating the surrounding technology and maintaining long-lived governance relationships.
The opportunity is to convert oversight from the era of service-level agreements into something suited to adaptive systems: asking not whether an agent is available, fast or cheap, but whether it remains the agent the enterprise had authorized. The old managed-services question was whether a system was still running; the new one is whether the system has transformed.
Grading held-back tasks, enforcing a charter and managing succession are not deliverables that end on acceptance. They are standing obligations, running for as long as the agent does, against operational data that incumbent services firms may already be authorized to handle.
That differs from a licence fee. It resembles the audit relationship a company has with its accountants more than the vendor relationship it has with a software supplier, and should be priced, staffed and governed accordingly, not folded into an existing managed-services contract until someone notices that the scope has changed.
The firms that grasp this first will not be selling agents. They will be selling the institutional memory of what those agents were supposed to be.
In a world where an artificial intelligence agent keeps learning, somebody has to remember the original promise.
The author is a technology consultant and venture capitalist.