It’s Beijing that will eventually rescue the world from China

The Zhengzhou Information Science and Technology Institute, judging by the number of publications in which it is cited, is one of the world’s leading centres of computer science and communications engineering. Its scientists have published over 900 papers in major science journals, at times in collaboration with American researchers." Except that it isn’t. The name is a cover for a university that trains China ’s military hackers and signals intelligence officers—the People’s Liberation Army Information Engineering University—based in Zhengzhou. Many such priceless pieces of information make The Hidden Hand: Exposing How the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is Reshaping the World, written by Clive Hamilton and Mareike Ohlberg, an invaluable read.

In India, a study that comes close to resembling the efforts undertaken in that book has been done by Ananth Krishnan. His paper, ‘Following the Money: China Inc’s Growing Stake in India-China Relations’, published by the Brookings Institution India Center in March 2020, is useful. His book, India’s China Challenge is next on my reading list. He wrote, unsurprisingly, that Chinese companies had escaped the kind of scrutiny in India that their investments attracted in the West. That needs rectification, as the “separation between the Chinese state and private business is blurry". Well, that qualifies as the understatement of the century, especially in the light of a recent Chinese government decision to embed party officials in all decisions made by a so-called “private sector" entity.

A speech by Ye Qing, vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, on 17 September reminds us of what Professor Aaron Friedberg wrote: “In today’s China, there is no such thing as a truly independent think tank, foundation, university, or company" (‘An Answer to Aggression’, Foreign Affairs, Sept/Oct 2020). That suggests a path for redemption for the rest of us, and for China too.

The pathology of global hegemony and dominance always reveals two underlying maladies: hubris and insecurity. They seal the fate of empires and hegemons. But for China’s clashes with India in Ladakh this summer, India would not have woken up to the China challenge to the extent it has.

The Hidden Hand suggests that Canada has been ensnared in China’s web, as has Sweden. Zhang Bin, a Chinese billionaire and Communist Party official, donated C$50,000 to Montreal University for a statue of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre. For good measure, he threw in C$200,000 for the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation. But, the remarks of the Chinese ambassador to Canada on the safety of 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong has undone years of work in capturing mind, body and wallet.

The book reveals that Sweden’s Beijing ambassador Anna Lindstedt was alleged to have aided attempts to silence Angela Gui in January 2019. Angela’s father, Gui Minhai, a Swedish citizen, was working as a bookseller in Hong Kong in 2015 when he was kidnapped by Chinese authorities in Thailand. Sweden has closed down Confucius Institutes and banned Huawei from its 5G network. Similar is the story with Britain, which the authors contend had passed a point of no return because of the CCP’s influence network among British elites. Yet, a UK Parliamentary Committee has concluded that Huawei colluded with the Chinese state.

The Trump administration’s stellar efforts to get the rest of the world to cast off the China spell has clearly paid dividends. However, Trump would not have succeeded without China’s active “cooperation". He may also have to ‘thank’ the Bush and Obama administrations and, of course, Goldman Sachs.

In 2006, Henry Paulson, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs, became treasury secretary under George W. Bush. He visited China about 70 times during his tenure. Citing Paul Blustein, the book notes that “had he responded more forcefully to Beijing’s currency manipulation, tight control of state-owned enterprises, mistreatment of US enterprises in China, and program of technology theft, then the conditions that led to the trade war might not have arisen". Try too hard and it backfires.

History reminds us that the best antidotes for excess and overreach are excess and overreach. That lesson has eluded many, including China. It’s no surprise that it has eluded Twitter and Facebook. Therein lies the hope.

Finally, America has paid the price for its hubris that the more closely it engaged China, the sooner it would embrace American values, ignoring the possibility that China could ensnare its elites in a web of corruption. Zhigang, a Manchu mandarin, wrote after a visit to America in 1868 that the love of God was less real than the love of profit there (John Pomfret: ‘What America Didn’t Anticipate About China’, The Atlantic). In summary, The Hidden Hand is a tale of not only American but also the Western love of profits bestowed by China.

There is no room for doubt left over what is at stake for America and the rest of the world on 3 November.

