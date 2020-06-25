Opinion | It’s India, not China, that tariffs would hurt

India is looking to reduce import dependency on China, ostensibly for safeguarding national security interests. According to many, deep reliance on China for several critical imports, cramps the country’s negotiating space and flexibilities in strategic consultations, such as those going on at the border right now. These concerns are similar to those that inspired the US to unilateral tariff actions under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, some years ago. The steel and aluminum tariff hikes by the US were based on these being strategic items, required extensively by several major domestic industries including defence. The latter industries needed to reduce their import dependence by switching to domestic sources, which were to be encouraged by the tariffs, and respond positively by raising capacity and output. Similar sentiments are prevailing in India with imports that are perceived as security risks.