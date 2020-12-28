It’s not yet mission accomplished on the Centre’s Poshan Abhiyaan

Prioritizing certain districts over others is inevitable in any policy formulation and implementation. An examination of the districts that experienced substantial improvement or reversal, and whether they were priority districts for Poshan Abhiyaan or not would be necessary. Learning from this should then be used to modify or tweak using other methods for prioritization, both for efficiency as well as for promoting geographic equity. Further indicator-specific prioritization is also necessary as the data reveals different patterns for anthropometric-based nutritional measures of stunting/underweight from the more direct measures of dietary deficiency.