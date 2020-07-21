Opinion | It’s time for a national vaccination strategy

Now that a covid vaccine is within sight, it is time for the government to firm up a strategy to vaccinate India. Hopes of a protective jab being available by next year have risen on positive news this week from Oxford University’s alliance with drug company AstraZeneca. Early human trials of their vaccine suggest that it may confer adequate immunity against the illness caused by coronavirus. Its administration has reportedly been found to generate an immune response within the body. It is said to stimulate the creation of antibodies that shield one’s health from the virus, while also boosting the so-called T-cells needed to render the microscopic invader harmless. Just how strong the protection is and how long it lasts are yet to be determined (booster shots may be needed), but the focus right now is on basic efficacy and safety. This is also what trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s jab developed with the Indian Council of Medical Research, will aim to ascertain once its trials start over the next few days. It is possible that these two will be beaten to the global market by China’s CanSino Biologics and the US-based firm Moderna. How the commercial market shapes up, however, would not be too relevant to our national project. If our aim is to make India covid-free at the earliest—say, by the end of 2021—then the Centre must set aside a sizeable budget for a mass vaccination programme and get cracking on it right away.

For a start, we should lay down the selection criteria for a State-injected vaccine that would best achieve our main goal. Various options can be kept open. Even if the government-backed Covaxin goes on to obtain the necessary approvals by year-end, for example, our choice need not be restricted to it. Beyond availability, we should go by effectiveness, cost calculations, and the ability to produce sufficient quantities of it. Like Covaxin, the Oxford vaccine also has the advantage of being part of a public project. With its formula being awarded to select licencees pro-bono, only its cost of production would need to be borne, and producers such as Pune-based Serum Institute of India have said they hope to have large volumes of it churned out in advance and ready for use by the time it gets a final go-ahead. Whichever pick is made, the Centre should be prepared to invest in new production facilities. The logistical aspects of vaccine distribution should be worked out to suit a strategic order of priority. To quell the pandemic, those at the highest risk of coronaviral exposure will have to be vaccinated first. And to optimize coverage, bulk loads would have to be despatched speedily to hotspots across the country, even as subsequent supplies are sent to emerging infection zones, as forecast by an analysis of data taken from Aarogya Setu, India’s official covid tracker. An effort to cover everybody else could begin soon after.

Epidemic studies suggest that “herd immunity" could be achieved once two-thirds of a local population gets vaccinated, but our vaccination programme would still need to be comprehensive. As a matter of principle, every individual should be a beneficiary. The scale of this challenge may seem daunting, given India’s numbers, but an army of healthcare workers could be recruited and trained in preparation for it. Local action units could be put in place and responsibilities assigned. With efficient coordination and ample funds, putting an end to the covid menace needn’t be too difficult.

