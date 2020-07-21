Opinion | It’s time for a national vaccination strategy

For a start, we should lay down the selection criteria for a State-injected vaccine that would best achieve our main goal. Various options can be kept open. Even if the government-backed Covaxin goes on to obtain the necessary approvals by year-end, for example, our choice need not be restricted to it. Beyond availability, we should go by effectiveness, cost calculations, and the ability to produce sufficient quantities of it. Like Covaxin, the Oxford vaccine also has the advantage of being part of a public project. With its formula being awarded to select licencees pro-bono, only its cost of production would need to be borne, and producers such as Pune-based Serum Institute of India have said they hope to have large volumes of it churned out in advance and ready for use by the time it gets a final go-ahead. Whichever pick is made, the Centre should be prepared to invest in new production facilities. The logistical aspects of vaccine distribution should be worked out to suit a strategic order of priority. To quell the pandemic, those at the highest risk of coronaviral exposure will have to be vaccinated first. And to optimize coverage, bulk loads would have to be despatched speedily to hotspots across the country, even as subsequent supplies are sent to emerging infection zones, as forecast by an analysis of data taken from Aarogya Setu, India’s official covid tracker. An effort to cover everybody else could begin soon after.