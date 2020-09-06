It’s time for India to regulate the internet’s social media platforms

And so the need to regulate the “bad" aspects of these platforms. Some background is necessary before we jump into this discussion. India has a surfeit of laws to protect individuals and the state, both in the real world and in cyberspace. However, vis-a-vis the internet specifically, our laws and regulations are a mix of the old, the inflexible and the under-evolved. The challenges of 2008, when the Information Technology (IT) Act was adopted, are surely not the challenges of 2020, now that the power and presence of internet intermediaries like Facebook, Twitter, Google and e-com players like Jio, Amazon and Walmart have reached such high levels. We have too many laws and no real independent regulator, except the overloaded judiciary. The IT Act also gives a safe harbour to these social media platforms, absolving them of responsibility for content posted by users.